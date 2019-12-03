Alfredo Morelos Up There With Paulo Dybala Indicates Rangers Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-back Filip Helander has heaped praise on Gers team-mate Alfredo Morelos and admits he is up there with the likes of Juventus' Paulo Dybala when it comes to the strikers he has faced.



Helander, who has been a key player in Rangers' defence this season, joined the Scottish Premiership side from Serie A club Bologna for a fee in the region of £3.5m in the summer.













One Gers player he has been impressed since day one is Colombian centre-forward Morelos, who the Swede feels is up there with any striker he has ever played against.



Helander recalled how he defended against Juventus striker Dybala during his time in Italy before lauding Morelos' abilities as a centre-forward.





Among many of his qualities, according to Helander, is his physicality that makes it difficult for defenders to play against him.







“He is up there with anyone I have ever played against”, Helander was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"And I have played against some great strikers, all different types of players.





“I remember coming up against Dybala who was completely different, always dropping off then taking players on but Alfredo is a powerful guy who knows where the goal is.



"It is hard to compare them but I was just so impressed when I came and saw Alfredo play for the first time.



“He is so powerful and has a real nose for picking up the right chance, so difficult for defenders or me to play against."



The Rangers defender admits he is hoping Morelos can steer clear of injuries as the Gers look for success this season.



"He is strong, always working hard, so tough to deal with.



"I just hope he can continue, stay fit and get some more goals this season.”



Morelos has scored 25 goals and provided seven assists from his 28 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season.

