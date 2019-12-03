I Will Challenge Them – Rangers Star Looking To Push For First Team Spot

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has set his eyes on challenging Gers full-backs James Tavernier and Borna Barisic for their spots in the first eleven.



The former Liverpool defender lost his place in the side after being sidelined with a groin injury, with Croatian left-back Barisic making the left-back spot his own, while Tavernier is in the team as the skipper and slots in at right-back.













Flanagan has now returned from his injury and has been named on the substitutes bench in all of Rangers' last six games across all competitions.



Having regained his fitness, the former Liverpool star has now set his eyes on keeping Tavernier and Barisic on their toes and challenging for their spots in Steven Gerrard's preferred starting eleven.





Flanagan has talked up the importance of having healthy competition in the squad and stressed the need for him to take advantage of his chance when he gets it.







"Yes, definitely [I will challenge Barisic and Tavernier for their position]", Flanagan said on the official Rangers podcast.



"I think it's healthy competition. I think that fighting for places is always good for the team.





"The lads are in really good form now so I have just got to wait for my chance and when I do get the opportunity I've got to perform to the standard they've been performing to."



Flanagan has made seven appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season.

