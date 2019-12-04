Christopher Jullien On Bench – Celtic Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Hamilton Academical

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to Hamilton Academical in a Scottish Premiership meeting at Celtic Park this evening.



While the focus has increasingly been on Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against rivals Rangers, Bhoys boss Neil Lennon will want his men to make sure they go into the Hampden Park encounter as league leaders.













Celtic are ahead of Rangers on goal difference at the top of the league and will start as big favourites to make short work of Hamilton.





Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while at full-back he trusts in Moritz Bauer and Greg Taylor.





In central defence Lennon selects Nir Bitton and Kristoffer Ajer, while Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham look to boss midfield. Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and James Forrest support Lewis Morgan.







The Celtic manager has options on the bench if changes are needed, including Leigh Griffiths and Christopher Jullien.





Celtic Team vs Hamilton Academical



Forster, Bauer, Bitton, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Christie, Forrest, Morgan



Substitutes: Gordon, Frimpong, Jullien, Rogic, Sinclair, Johnston, Griffiths

