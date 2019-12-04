XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/12/2019 - 18:35 GMT

Christopher Jullien On Bench – Celtic Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Hamilton Academical
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to Hamilton Academical in a Scottish Premiership meeting at Celtic Park this evening. 

While the focus has increasingly been on Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against rivals Rangers, Bhoys boss Neil Lennon will want his men to make sure they go into the Hampden Park encounter as league leaders. 
 

 



Celtic are ahead of Rangers on goal difference at the top of the league and will start as big favourites to make short work of Hamilton.


Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while at full-back he trusts in Moritz Bauer and Greg Taylor.
 


In central defence Lennon selects Nir Bitton and Kristoffer Ajer, while Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham look to boss midfield. Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and James Forrest support Lewis Morgan.



The Celtic manager has options on the bench if changes are needed, including Leigh Griffiths and Christopher Jullien.
 


Celtic Team vs Hamilton Academical

Forster, Bauer, Bitton, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Christie, Forrest, Morgan

Substitutes: Gordon, Frimpong, Jullien, Rogic, Sinclair, Johnston, Griffiths
 