We Will Compete Against Arsenal – Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that Leeds United will look to compete against Arsenal in their FA Cup third-round tie next month.



Leeds have been handed out a tough third round draw in the FA Cup and are set to travel to London to take on Premier League heavyweights Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.













The Whites have a busy run of league games to take care of in December as they look to earn promotion back to the top tier, but the fans are already talking about the big game in the cup.



Bielsa is looking forward to taking up the challenge of preparing his side for one of the top teams in the Premier League and he stressed that his side will definitely compete against the Gunners.





“They are one of the best teams in England”, the Leeds boss said in a press conference when asked about the FA Cup draw.







“And of course we compete with them, we are proud of this.”



Eddie Nketiah, on loan from Arsenal, is likely to come into focus ahead of the game, but the Leeds boss refused to speculate about his availability for the game yet.





“Nobody can say one month before what is going to happen.”



There has been speculation Arsenal could recall Nketiah and the striker could line up against Leeds in the FA Cup.

