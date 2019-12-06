Parma Coach Feels Liverpool Linked Talent Should Not Leave In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa believes Manchester United and Liverpool linked talent Dejan Kulusevski should stay at the club for the rest of the season in order to further develop.



The 19-year-old midfielder has sparked off a furious transfer race involving Italian and Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.













Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Kuluveski and Manchester United have reportedly already touched base with the player's agent.



Inter have also been in touch with his agent, with Juventus reportedly preparing a bid with a view to signing him next summer.





D'Aversa has insisted that for the sake of his development, Kulusevski must look to stay at Parma for the rest of his loan stint until the end of the season.







He feels it would be the right decision for both the player and his parent club Atalanta.



“I am not afraid of losing the player”, the Parma coach was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.





“For his sake, I think it is better if he stays here and keeps developing, he still has a lot of room for improvement.



“For his own good and Atalanta’s, it is right that he should stay here.”



Kulusevski made his debut for Sweden last month and is a highly rated talent in Serie A.

