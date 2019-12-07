Everton Star Is Plan B For Serie A Side In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton striker Moise Kean is on the radar of Italian Serie A outfit Bologna.



The Toffees splashed the cash to sign Kean from Italian champions Juventus in the summer transfer window, but the striker has struggled to find regular game time at Goodison Park.













He was an unused substitutes in Everton's 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday and has yet to open his goalscoring account in a blue shirt.



Speculation has grown about a January move for Kean as a result and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the striker is on Bologna's radar.





Kean is though Bologna's plan B as the club are keeping an eye on developments at AC Milan.







If Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins the Rossoneri then Krzysztof Piatek could leave the club and Bologna would be keen to snap him up.



Piatek scored 21 goals in just 19 games for Genoa as he took Italian football by storm, but has failed to replicate the form at AC Milan.





Everton, who have Kean under contract until 2024, have just sacked Marco Silva and all eyes will be on whether their new permanent appointment involves the Italian striker more, or gives the green light for a January exit.

