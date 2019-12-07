It Reminds Me Of Ronaldo – Jose Mourinho Thrilled With Heung-Min Son’s Goal

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has compared Heung-Min Son's goal in Tottenham Hotspur's 5-0 win over Burnley to one scored by the legendary Ronaldo at Barcelona in the 1990s.



Son picked up the ball on the edge of his own penalty area at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and sprinted the length of the pitch, shrugging off the attentions of Burnley's players, and then slotted into the back of the net to put Spurs 3-0 up before half time.













Mourinho, who has made clear his admiration for the Korean attacker since taking charge at Tottenham, was quick to recall a goal scored by the legendary Brazilian Ronaldo at Barcelona.



In October 1996, with Barcelona under the management of Sir Bobby Robson, Ronaldo picked the ball up against Compostela and sprinted through the opposition half, using trickery to evade opposing players, and scored a superb goal.





"I remember when I was at Barcelona with Mr Robson and Ronaldo Nazario scored a goal that is similar to Son's", Mourinho told the BBC.







"And this was an amazing goal.



"I know that he is going to reach the face of the keeper and the control he is unstoppable.





"The 'keeper is good, though, but he managed to put it in", he added.



Mourinho also lifted the lid on what Burnley boss Sean Dyche told him after the game, saluting the quality of Spurs' display.



"Sean Dyche is always honest and told me after the game we were too good for them. I thank him for that.



"They are difficult to play against but we were too good. It wasn't them that were bad."



The 5-0 win means Tottenham have responded in style following their 2-1 loss at Manchester United in midweek.

