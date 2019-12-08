Borna Barisic Starts – Rangers Team vs Celtic Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish League Cup Final

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to step out at Hampden Park in the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic this afternoon.



The Gers have not picked up major silverware since 2011 and were losers in the Scottish Cup final against Hibernian in 2016, meaning they are hungry to lift the trophy against their fierce rivals today.













Steven Gerrard's side played played out a 2-2 draw at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership in midweek, losing ground on Celtic in the title race.



The Rangers manager selects the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while at full-back he picks James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.





In central defence Connor Goldson and Filip Helander get the vote to play, while midfield sees Gerrard slot in Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo. Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.







If the Rangers boss needs to make changes at any point during the game then he can look to his bench, where options available include Greg Stewart and Jermain Defoe. Steven Davis has not made the matchday squad.





Rangers Team vs Celtic



McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Aribo, Arfield, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, Barker, Stewart, Ojo, Defoe

