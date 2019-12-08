XRegister
26 October 2019

08/12/2019 - 20:16 GMT

Photos: Wanted To See Him – Former Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Visits Diego Maradona

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has paid a visit to Argentine club Gimnasia La Plata to see Diego Maradona and take in their Argentine league clash against Central Cordoba. 

Argentina legend Maradona is in charge of Gimnasia and is hoping his team can get the business done against Central Cordoba this evening.


 



Pochettino, currently without a job after being sacked by Tottenham, is in attendance and has met up with Maradona.

Gimnasia posted photographs of the meeting between the former Spurs boss and the Argentine legend.
 


Pochettino is currently taking advantage of being unemployed and is back in his native Argentina, where he has already visited former club Newell's Old Boys, watching them in action against River Plate; River Plate won 3-2.



Former Spurs boss Pochettino was at Newell's Old Boys at the same time as Maradona.

The former Tottenham boss told Argentine daily Clarin: "We shared beautiful moments at Newell's when I was a player and I wanted to come and greet him."
 


Maradona will hope that Pochettino acts as a lucky charm, with Gimnasia currently sitting second bottom of the Argentine league table.
 