Rangers Need To Win Final More Than We Do – Celtic Legend

Celtic legend Pat Bonner believes that Rangers need to win the Scottish League Cup today more than the Bhoys do.



The Glasgow rivals are set to collide at Hampden Park this afternoon as they do battle for the first piece of silverware of the season.













Celtic have won the last three Scottish League Cups as part of a run of a treble treble of domestic trophies, while Rangers' last piece of major silverware came in 2011.



Bonner is of the view that Rangers need to lift the trophy more than Celtic do and feels the Bhoys could shrug off losing easier.





He said on BBC Sportsound: "It will be a cracker of a game and I think it's a huge game at this stage of the season, for many reasons.







"Both teams are playing so well and whoever wins today it will kick them on for the rest of the season. I think Rangers probably need it more.



"If Celtic don't win they will say 'it's just another game' but for Rangers this could be a moment where they can say 'we are there now' and it could set up an incredible end to the season", Bonner added.





Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has only made the bench for the game after injury issues, while Rangers are without experienced midfield head Steven Davis.



The Gers though are able to call upon left-back Borna Barisic, who has recovered from injury worries to start in defence for Steven Gerrard's men this afternoon.

