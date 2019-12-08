Why Would Brendan Rodgers Go To Arsenal – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Craig Burley has insisted that Brendan Rodgers has no reason to leave an exciting Leicester City side for Arsenal at present.



Leicester have rewarded Rodgers’ good work this season with a lucrative new contract that runs until the end of the 2024/25 season.













The Northern Irishman was being touted as a possible replacement for Unai Emery at Arsenal, but the new contract means the Gunners would have a tough time snaring him away from the King Power Stadium.



Arsenal would have to fork out a massive compensation to wrestle Rodgers out of his Leicester contract and Burley feels there is absolutely no reason why he would leave the Foxes for the north London club.





The former midfielder insisted that Leicester are definitely a better team than Arsenal at the moment and are one of the few teams who could push Liverpool in the title race this season.







He feels there is no reason for Rodgers to give up on all that and take up a job at Arsenal.



Burley said on ESPN FC: “Will he go to Arsenal? Why would he?





“Why would he leave Leicester City, who are in second place in the league, they have got some big games coming up – they play Liverpool and Manchester City over the Christmas period, so the league table could change.



“He picked six consistent teams until the game against Watford when he had to change Ben Chilwell for injury.



“All the players are fit for him, [Jamie] Vardy is scoring goals for fun, you have got [Youri] Tielemans and [James] Maddison, who would walk into the Arsenal team.



“They have got the best defensive record in all four divisions and they have not lost a goal yet this season from a set-piece.



“Everybody is talking about the great football they have played but they are rock solid at the back.



“He has got the basis to challenge Liverpool and they have got what it takes to take the fight to Liverpool, almost as much as Manchester City.



“They might go and spend in January and he might beat City and Liverpool in the run-up to the new year. They are in the hunt for the league title.



“So, why would he go to a club who are effectively mid-table mediocrity? And that’s Arsenal.”



Rodgers led Leicester to an impressive 4-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday to make it eight wins in a row for the Foxes.

