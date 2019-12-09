If Leeds United Had This They’d Comfortably Win League – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Peter Swan believes that the Whites would easily win the Championship title if they had a striker capable of scoring 20 goals a season.



The Whites currently sit second in the Championship standings on 43 points from 20 games and are set to face Swan's former side Hull City at Elland Road on Tuesday night.













Ahead of the match Swan, while assessing the current Leeds side in his column for Hull Daily Mail, stated his view that Leeds are one the best sides in the league at present.



Swan believes that Leeds are well placed to go back up to the Premier League, where they have not played since 2004, but insists if they had a prolific goalscorer they would comfortably win the Championship title.





"Leeds are one of the best, if not the best side in the Championship at present", Swan wrote.







"They’re comfortably placed in the automatic promotion spots at the top and it looks as though they’ll finally end their absence from the top flight.



"They’re the real deal and if they had a striker capable of scoring 20 goals a season, they’d win the league comfortably."





Leeds currently have Patrick Bamford leading the line up front, with Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah operating as back-up.

