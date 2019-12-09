Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah In Leeds United U23s Matchday Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have handed senior team star Barry Douglas a start in their Under-23s' match against Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon, while Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah are on the bench.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a big fan of handing senior team players he feels have not clocked up regular minutes outings with the Under-23s.













Left-back Douglas has struggled for game time in recent weeks and lines up with the Under-23s against the Owls, in front of back-up goalkeeper Illhan Meslier.



Highly rated centre-back Pascal Struijk, who is on the fringes of the senior side, is given a run-out from the start today.





Alfie McCalmont, another highly rated talent at Thorp Arch, also plays from the start in the Under-23s game.







Also included in the starting eleven is Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, while up top powerful striker Ryan Edmondson leads the line.



Clarke, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the season, and Nketiah, on loan from Arsenal, are both given a spot on the bench and could feature at some point during the 90 minutes as Leeds look to get game time into their legs.





Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Sheffield Wednesday



Meslier, Gotts, Struijk, Davis, Douglas, Hosannah, Stevens, McCalmont, Bogusz, McCarron, Edmondson



Substitutes: Miazek, Cresswell, Casey, Clarke, Nketiah

