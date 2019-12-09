Phil Parkinson Not On Same Page As Fans With Team Selection – Sunderland Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland legend Gary Rowell believes Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson is not on the same page as the club's fans with regards to team selection.



The Stadium of Light club faced Gillingham at Priestfield in the League One on Saturday and were handed a 1-0 defeat, with Connor Ogilvie scoring the winner late on for Steve Evans' men.













Sunderland boss Parkinson's team selection and decision to switch to a formation with five at the back raised some eyebrows before kick-off.



One man left bemused by Parkinson's team selection was Sunderland legend Rowell, who believes fans were in shock after seeing the club's starting eleven to face Gillingham.





The 62-year-old feels not many would have predicted the Black Cats line-up and is of the opinion that Parkinson is not on the same page as the fans when it comes to team selection.







"There was a shock starting line-up for Sunderland fans to get their heads round when the teams were announced at 2pm, with six changes and a switch to a formation with five at the back", Rowell wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.



"It took everybody by surprise and I think if every Sunderland fan had ten different picks for a starting XI, not many would have come up with the team that actually did start."





Sunderland now sit 11th in League One with 26 points and have won just one of their last five league games, with the pressure continuing to build on manager Parkinson.

