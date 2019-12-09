VAR Would Have Ruled Out Celtic Goal, Former Rangers Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel insists Steven Gerrard is bang on the money when he says Christopher Jullien's goal for Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday would have been ruled out if VAR had been in operation.



Gerrard's Rangers dominated Celtic at Hampden Park, but could not turn their superiority into goals, even against ten men for a third of the game.













Alfredo Morelos missed a penalty that would have made it 1-1, while Jullien's goal came in controversial circumstances as replays showed he was offside when Ryan Christie's free-kick swung in.



Gerrard said post match that if VAR was in use in the Scottish game then the goal would not have stood – and Dalziel agrees.





"I'm not a fan, first and foremost, but the manager is right. If we had VAR, that goal wouldn't have stood", the former Rangers man said post match on Radio Clyde.







However, Dalziel does have sympathy with the match officials and admits in real time it never occurred to him that Jullien was offside.



"But I just think it's fine margins.





"When I watched it from here, and I've got a good view of it, I never thought for one moment that it was offside.



"It's not until I see the replays that I say yes. It's offside. We've got to say that", he added.



Gerrard must now pick Rangers up for a crucial Europa League clash against Swiss outfit Young Boys on Thursday.

