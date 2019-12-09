We Will Score Against You, Red Bull Salzburg Star Warns Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Erling Haaland has warned Liverpool that he is 100 per cent sure Red Bull Salzburg will score on Tuesday night against the Reds.



Despite being European champions and top of the Premier League table, Liverpool must avoid defeat in Austria against Salzburg to secure their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.













Haaland insists that Salzburg, who lost 4-3 at Anfield in the earlier group game, have nothing to lose against Liverpool and he is relishing the chance to enjoy facing Jurgen Klopp's men in club football's biggest competition.



"We have nothing to lose", he told a pre-match press conference.





"We are going out and having fun. We can smile and have fun. This is the biggest game of my career so far and I will enjoy it."







The Norwegian striker also believes that Liverpool will not be able to keep a clean sheet against Salzburg in Austria against his creative Salzburg outfit.



"I am sure we will score tomorrow", Haaland said.





"Liverpool are a fantastic team, but we are also a fantastic team. We create a lot of chances and I am sure we will attack in the match."



Haaland has scored an astonishing 28 goals in 21 games this season and has been linked with a number of Europe's biggest clubs, including Liverpool.



Tuesday night will offer Haaland another chance to put himself in the shop window.

