Wins Don’t Mean Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Long Term Choice – Former Premier League Midfielder

Former Premier League star Craig Burley has insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still cannot be considered the long term solution for Manchester United despite a recent turnaround in results.



Manchester United’s back-to-back wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have lifted the negativity around Old Trafford and have come as a relief for Solskjaer.













The Manchester United manager was under pressure going into the two crucial games, but six points have taken his side to fifth in the league table and within touching distance of a top-four place.



But Burley stressed that while the victories over Spurs and Manchester City were great for the club, it should not distract anyone from the fact that Solskjaer is not the man for the job.





He claimed that two wins do not turn the Norwegian into a top-class manager and believes he should not be considered the long term option at Old Trafford.







Burley said on ESPN FC: “Form is temporary, class is permanent.



“Ten days ago, he had a win percentage of 27 per cent and now all of a sudden he is the next coming of [former Juventus coach Giovanni] Trapattoni?





“How does that work?



“He had a good week, I am not taking that away. They did the job brilliantly and he had a good week and he had stick.



“But it doesn’t make the long term view at Man United any different.



“Form is temporary, class is permanent. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be the long term manager at Manchester United.”



Manchester United have what may be considered an easier run of fixtures in the next few weeks and Solskjaer will hope to further cement his place at Old Trafford with some consistency in the coming games.

