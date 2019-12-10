XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



10/12/2019 - 18:46 GMT

Antonio Rudiger Starts – Chelsea Team vs Lille Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Lille
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome French side Lille to Stamford Bridge for a Champions League Group H clash.  

Lampard knows that his Chelsea team must beat Lille tonight to make sure of qualification into the last 16 of the Champions League.
 

 



The Blues could still progress if they draw with Lille, but would need Valencia to lose to Ajax to make a point good enough.

Lampard is without centre-back Fikayo Tomori and striker Olivier Giroud.
 


Lampard has Kepa in goal, while at the back he picks a centre-back pairing between Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma. N'Golo Kante slots into midfield with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, while Willian and Christian Pulisic support Tammy Abraham.



If Lampard needs to make changes then he has a host of options on the bench, including Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount.
 


Chelsea Team vs Lille

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, James, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuay
 