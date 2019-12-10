Antonio Rudiger Starts – Chelsea Team vs Lille Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Lille

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome French side Lille to Stamford Bridge for a Champions League Group H clash.



Lampard knows that his Chelsea team must beat Lille tonight to make sure of qualification into the last 16 of the Champions League.













The Blues could still progress if they draw with Lille, but would need Valencia to lose to Ajax to make a point good enough.



Lampard is without centre-back Fikayo Tomori and striker Olivier Giroud.





Lampard has Kepa in goal, while at the back he picks a centre-back pairing between Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma. N'Golo Kante slots into midfield with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, while Willian and Christian Pulisic support Tammy Abraham.







If Lampard needs to make changes then he has a host of options on the bench, including Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount.





Chelsea Team vs Lille



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, James, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuay

