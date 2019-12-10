Gaetano Berardi Starts – Leeds United Team vs Hull City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Hull City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Hull City in the Championship this evening.



Marcelo Bielsa's men have won their last six games in a row to establish a firm grip on second place in the Championship standings and will start tonight's game as firm favourites to register another victory.













However, Hull won 2-0 on their last visit to Elland Road thanks to a brace from Jarrod Bowen and Leeds will have to deal with the danger man this evening.





Leeds boss Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal for the visit of the Tigers, while at full-back he goes with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas.





The Argentine tactician chooses to slot Gaetano Berardi and Ben White into central defence, while Kalvin Phillips returns to the team following suspension. Further up the pitch, Mateusz Klich gets the vote to play, while Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa support Patrick Bamford.







If Bielsa needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah.





Leeds United Team vs Hull City



Casilla, Ayling, White, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Struijk, Alioski, Gotts, Clarke, Nketiah

