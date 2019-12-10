I Just Can’t See It – Liverpool Legend Rules Out Leicester Challenging Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has dismissed any suggestion that Leicester City can catch and overhaul the Reds at the top of the Premier League table.



Leicester have won their last eight fixtures in the league and are eight points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table after 16 rounds of games each.













The Foxes have overtaken Manchester City in the league table and are being talked up as Liverpool's most likely challengers in the race for the Premier League title.



But Nicol is not convinced and insisted that looking at both teams, there is no way Brendan Rodgers is going to get Leicester to compete with his former side Liverpool for the league title.





The former Red, analysing the title race, said on ESPN FC: “Please tell me why Leicester are going to overtake Liverpool?







“Liverpool have not lost a game in the Premier League for nearly a year and this season, they have played 15 [16, Ed.] games with only one draw and 14 [15, Ed.] wins.



“Leicester have lost twice and drawn twice already this season in 15 [16, Ed.] games, so please tell me the reason why Leicester are going to overtake Liverpool?





“I just can’t see it.”



Nicol stressed that it would have to be a meltdown of epic proportions for Liverpool to not win the league this season.



While the Reds lost a ten-point lead over Manchester City last term, he insisted that Leicester are nowhere close to the quality of the defending champions.



“Yes, it would be a catastrophe if Liverpool can turn around this year and not win the Premier League.



“The difference is [to last year], we are talking about Leicester City here not Manchester City.



“Manchester City were the defending champions and were arguably the best team in the Premier League.



“That’s the difference.”



Nicol was part of the last Liverpool team to win the title, in 1990.

