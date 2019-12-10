XRegister
10/12/2019 - 15:30 GMT

Signing For Rangers Was No Brainer, Young Gers Attacker Says

 




Rangers centre-forward Chris McKee has revealed that rejecting other clubs in order to sign a contract with the Light Blues was a no-brainer for him.

The 17-year-old Northern Irishman made the switch from Linfield to link up with Rangers and slot into the Glasgow club's youth ranks.


 



One year down the line, McKee has revealed that the Gers were not the only side to be interested in acquiring his services and a few other clubs wanted him as well.

However, rejecting those clubs in favour of a move to join the Glasgow-based side was a no-brainer for the teenage centre-forward.
 


McKee is delighted to have signed for the Light Blues and explained how the players and staff at the club have made him feel at home.



I had a few clubs after me so I had a decision to make but my mind was always to sign for Rangers right from the very start”, McKee told the Evening Times.

When Rangers offered me a contract, it was a no-brainer for me to sign it and I am delighted to be here and thankful for the opportunity.
 


The main thing was when I came to Rangers, it felt like I was at home. The Scottish are very similar to the Northern Irish and we have the same sort of personalities.

I felt when I went down to England I wasn’t accepted as much in their groups but all the boys and the staff made me feel at home at Rangers."

McKee is currently playing for the Rangers Under-18s side, working under the likes of former Gers star Kevin Thomson.   
 