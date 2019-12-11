Jose Mourinho Will Have Liked This Spurs Star’s Personality – Former Premier League Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Darren Fletcher believes that Jose Mourinho will have been pleased with Juan Foyth's performance and personality in Tottenham Hotspur's loss at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.



Mourinho used the Champions League dead-rubber to hand a number of fringe players an opportunity to impress and Foyth was given the full 90 minutes in the 3-1 defeat.













There have been question marks over whether Mourinho is a fan of the Argentine defender brought to the club by his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.



Fletcher though is sure that Mourinho will have been happy with what he saw from Foyth, who he says did not hide at any point during the game.





"Juan Foyth never stopped trying and I think Jose Mourinho liked that", Fletcher said on BBC Radio 5 live.







"He had Ricardo Carvalho at Chelsea who was rash but he had heart.



"He realises the young lad has had a difficult game but he did not hide.





"It is the perfect example of somebody that has not had a great night but Mourinho likes his personality."



Foyth will be hoping to have done enough to put himself in Mourinho's thoughts over the busy Christmas fixture list.



Tottenham travel to Wolves on Sunday before then playing host to Chelsea the following weekend.



They lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day, while a trip to Norwich City is on the agenda for 28th December.

