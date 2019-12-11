XRegister
26 October 2019

11/12/2019 - 18:41 GMT

Leeds United Star Surprised and Disappointed To Be Overlooked By Marcelo Bielsa

 




Leeds United centre-back Oliver Casey is claimed to have been left surprised and disappointed not to have featured in the Whites squad for their game against Hull City on Tuesday night.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side handed Hull a 2-0 defeat in what was their 21st Championship game at Elland Road on Tuesday, courtesy of an own goal from Jordy de Wijs and a goal from Ezgjan Alioski.  


 



Tuesday's game saw 20-year-old Dutch defender Pascal Struijk make his first senior team appearance for the Whites after he replaced Helder Costa in the dying minutes of the game.

While the centre-back had a memorable night at Elland Road, making his Leeds debut, it came about through young defender Casey being overlooked.
 


The 19-year-old had his moment on Saturday when he got to make his senior team debut for Leeds in the derby against Huddersfield Town, coming on as a late substitute.



However, when the squad was announced ahead of the game against Hull, Casey had been dropped from the group to accomodate Struijk.

The 19-year-old Englishman was surprised and disappointed not to be overlooked, according to The Athletic
 


Casey was fit and available for selection, but Bielsa opted to go with Struijk instead.
 