Newcastle United Suffer Injury Blow

Newcastle United have received a major blow as star winger Allan Saint-Maximin is set be sidelined for a month due to a hamstring injury, according to Sky Sports News.



The St James' Park outfit first got a scare when the Frenchman stayed on the ground in pain late in the second half of their Premier League game against Sheffield United last week.













Saint-Maximin, who scored his first goal in Newcastle colors that day, went off soon after and was replaced by Christian Atsu in the 81st minute of the game.



However, the 22-year-old appeared to have shaken off the injury as he was named in Newcastle's starting line-up for their game against Southampton on Sunday.





While the winger went on to play the entirety of the game against the Saints, it was understood that he picked up a hamstring injury in the match.







Now the Magpies have received a major setback as Saint-Maximin is set to be sidelined for a month due to the hamstring injury he picked up last weekend.



While the club initially feared the winger would be out for a longer period, it will still be a huge blow for them to go into a hectic period without the player.





If the former Nice talisman is to sit out a one-month period, it will potentially see him miss six games as Newcastle head into their busy Christman schedule.



The Magpies' upcoming six league games include matches against Manchester United, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.

