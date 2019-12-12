XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/12/2019 - 23:36 GMT

Dortmund Sporting Director Coy On Link With Man Utd Target Erling Haaland

 




Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has remained coy on the club’s interest in Manchester United linked striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Haaland has emerged as the most sought after young striker through the sheer weight of his performances this season for Red Bull Salzburg, especially in the Champions League.  


 



Manchester United have been scouting him at the highest level and are hopeful that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will pull the strings to help the club land his former Molde player in January.

Juventus have also been interested in the Norwegian, but the striker could be on his way to Bundesliga with at least two clubs keen on signing him in January.
 


The player and his agent were in Germany on Wednesday and held talks with Dortmund and RB Leipzig over a possible move in the winter window.



However, Zorc refused to divulge any details regarding the club’s interest in the young Salzburg striker.

“I’d like to refer to the other interviews I have already given”, the Dortmund deal-maker said in a press conference when pressed about Haaland.
 


“I am not going to comment on this or other personal details at this time.”

Haaland has scored 28 goals in 21 appearances this season, including eight strikes in the Champions League group stage.   
 