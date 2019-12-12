Man City More Focused On Champions League – Maurizio Sarri

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri believes Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League and is of the view they are focusing more on the competition than the Premier League.



Manchester City have fallen 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool and Pep Guardiola has already said that his side are no place to talk about a third title in a row.













The Premier League champions have made it to the last 16 of the Champions League and are still the odds on favourites to win the trophy at the end of the campaign.



And Sarri also believes that Guardiola’s side are the team to watch out for in this season’s Champions League as well.





The Juventus head coach feels that having won back-to-back league titles in England, Guardiola and his team will have more focus on winning the Champions League this term.







“I have the impression that they are a very high-level team”, the Italian was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked who the favourites to win the Champions League are.



“And this season their focus is more in this competition than the Premier League, having won it two years on a row."





Sarri's Juventus outfit topped Group D having won five of their six games and drawn just one; Atletico Madrid finished second.



Manchester City were beaten in the quarter-finals last season by Liverpool who went on to win the trophy.

