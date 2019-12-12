XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/12/2019 - 13:00 GMT

Man City More Focused On Champions League – Maurizio Sarri

 




Maurizio Sarri believes Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League and is of the view they are focusing more on the competition than the Premier League.

Manchester City have fallen 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool and Pep Guardiola has already said that his side are no place to talk about a third title in a row.  


 



The Premier League champions have made it to the last 16 of the Champions League and are still the odds on favourites to win the trophy at the end of the campaign.

And Sarri also believes that Guardiola’s side are the team to watch out for in this season’s Champions League as well.
 


The Juventus head coach feels that having won back-to-back league titles in England, Guardiola and his team will have more focus on winning the Champions League this term.



I have the impression that they are a very high-level team, the Italian was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked who the favourites to win the Champions League are.

And this season their focus is more in this competition than the Premier League, having won it two years on a row."
 


Sarri's Juventus outfit topped Group D having won five of their six games and drawn just one; Atletico Madrid finished second.

Manchester City were beaten in the quarter-finals last season by Liverpool who went on to win the trophy.   
 