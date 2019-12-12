XRegister
26 October 2019

12/12/2019 - 15:05 GMT

Might Be Clause In Steven Gerrard’s New Contract – Former Top Flight Star

 




Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus is of the view that Steven Gerrard's new contract with Rangers may well include a clause that would allow him to leave for a big Premier League job.

Rangers manager Gerrrard confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday that he is set to extend his contract with the Scottish Premiership club.  


 



While his current deal lasts unitl 2022, the new contract is expected to keep the former Liverpool captain at Ibrox until the summer of 2024.

McManus has expressed his admiration for Gerrard by lauding the 39-year-old's impact at Rangers, who he feels are now getting close to their arch-rivals Celtic.
 


McManus believes Gerrard penning a new deal at Ibrox is great news for Rangers, but is of the opinion that his new contract could well have a clause that allows him to head south of the border if the opportunity arises.



"The gap's really closed since Gerrard has come in at Rangers", McManus said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"I think it showed on Sunday. Rangers are arguably unlucky to not win the cup final. Big moments went Celtic's favour.
 


"So I think they are getting closer and I think Gerrard signing for another four years is brilliant news for the Rangers fans.

"I think there might be some sort of a clause in it if a bigger English club comes in, but I think most managers will have that anyway.

"But I think him committing to Rangers is fantastic news for the club."

Gerrard has described his decision to commit his future to the club as an easy one ahead of Rangers' Europa League game against Young Boys.   
 