Redeem Yourself Against Young Boys, Former Rangers Star Tells Alfredo Morelos

Former Rangers star Gordon Smith has stressed the need for Gers striker Alfredo Morelos to bounce back from his Scottish League Cup final woe against Young Boys tonight.



The Colombian centre-forward made the headlines against Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday for the wrong reasons as he failed to hit the target despite getting several chances, including a penalty.













With Rangers having a crunch Europa League game against Young Boys tonight, Morelos cannot dwell on his woeful performance against the Hoops and has to redeem himself, according to ex-Gers man Smith.



The 64-year-old believes Rangers' big game against Young Boys provides Morelos with the right opportunity to show his mettle and confidence.





Smith has urged the 23-year-old to bounce back against the Swiss outfit and feels the Rangers fanbase will appreciate his efforts if he manages to do that.







"To a certain degree he'll have to redeem himself", Smith told the Herald.



"The game against Young Boys is a good opportunity to show he's over it and can handle it.





"That's what you have to do at that level, have a strong confidence and a good psychology.



"If he does that against Young Boys the fans will very much appreciate that and it'll be very good for him as well."



Morelos has scored five goals for Rangers in the Europa League group stage so far and the Light Blues will want him to deliver once more as they look to seal a spot in the round of 32.

