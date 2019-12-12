Serie A Giants Preparing To Firm Up Interest In Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are preparing to make a play for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira as they look to make sure they land the Uruguay international in January.



Torreira was one of the first names on the Arsenal team-sheet during his first season at the Emirates, but the situation has changed considerably this term.













The 22-year-old has started less than half of their Premier League games in the current campaign and is unsettled at Arsenal, with genuine concerns over his playing time.



He is not averse to the idea of considering a January transfer and Napoli lost out to Arsenal in the race to sign him from Sampdoria.





The Serie A giants have long been interested in him and, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, they are now working on ways to table an offer for the midfielder in the winter window.







Napoli could test with an initial offer to sign him on loan in January, but if Arsenal are to agree to let him go, they may need to firm up their interest with a bid.



The Serie A giants could, it is claimed, have to put inn a bid worth €25m to take Torreira to the San Paolo.





However, Arsenal may be unlikely to make a major transfer decision as long as they do not have a permanent manager in place.

