Arrogance In His Game Is Good Thing – Former Man Utd Star On Red Devil

Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber is happy to see the quiet arrogance Marcus Rashford has been showing on the pitch this season.



Rashford remained an unused substitute in Manchester United’s 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night, but is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet against Everton on Sunday.













The striker has been in peak form this season and has netted seven goals in his last eight league appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.



He already has 13 strikes to his name this season in all competitions and Webber believes Rashford has emerged as a leader in the side not only because of his form, but also due to his work ethic.





The former Red Devil is also pleased to see the arrogant streak he has spotted in the striker’s game this term and believes Rashford is playing his best football at this moment in time.







Webber said on MUTV after the Europa League win: “He is leading at the moment, not only with his goals but leading with his performances and work ethic.



“The confidence/arrogance he is taking on to the pitch is a good thing and some of the things he was doing against City were nice to see.





“He is just doesn’t feel the pressure and at this moment in time he is really playing at the top of his game.”



Rashford has also been in good form for England recently and has netted in each of their three European Championship qualifiers this year.

