Definitely – Motherwell Star Convinced Good Chance Against Rangers

Motherwell midfielder Liam Polworth is convinced that his side have a good chance of shocking Rangers at Fir Park this weekend, especially given the Gers' busy week.



The Steelmen roll out the red carpet at Fir Park on Sunday to lock horns with Steven Gerrard's men, who booked their place in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday night to bring the positivity back following defeat in the Scottish League Cup final last Sunday.













Polworth's side will arrive at the game in good form, having won their last three matches on the bounce with victories over St Johnstone, St Mirren and Hearts.



The midfielder has been boosted by Motherwell's form and is now convinced that his side have a good chance against Rangers, who is feels could be affected by a busy week.





"We know it’s a good opportunity for us", Polworth was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"They have a busy week and we have a free week so we are determined to put our stamp on the game.



"I definitely think we’ve got a good chance and we will be determined to go out there and play well."





Motherwell have not beaten Rangers since a 2017 victory in the Scottish League Cup, though only one goal separated the two sides when they met at Ibrox earlier this season, with the Gers needed a Filip Helander goal in the last ten minutes to take all three Scottish Premiership points.

