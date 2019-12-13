XRegister
X
26 October 2019

13/12/2019 - 10:57 GMT

Eddie Nketiah Frustrated At Lack Of Game Time At Leeds United

 




Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah has been left frustrated by his lack of game time at Elland Road this season, it has been claimed.

Arsenal loaned him out to Leeds last summer after director of football Victor Orta provided an elaborate presentation to the Gunners and the player, selling him the move.  


 



But Marcelo Bielsa has continued to prefer Patrick Bamford up front this season and while Nketiah has made an impact from the bench, he is yet to get his first league start.

There are growing concerns at Elland Road that Arsenal could cut short the striker’s loan stay at Leeds in January.
 


And according to The Athletic, there is a sense of frustration with Nketiah due to the lack of playing time he has experienced at Leeds this season.



The 20-year-old is not bitter towards Bielsa as he feels the Leeds head coach cannot be faulted for not trying to change his team when they are at the top of the league table.

But his continued faith in Bamford over the young striker has gnawed away at the patience of Nketiah and his camp.
 


There is a suggestion that Arsenal could find little to gain in leaving him at Leeds for the second half of the season and might recall him in January, with Bristol City prepared to put in a loan bid.

Leeds would be delighted to see Nketiah stay as they are aware that they could find it hard to convince one of the Premier League sides to loan out one of their youngsters in January.   
 