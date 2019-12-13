I Love Going To Elland Road – Neil Harris Steeled For Leeds United Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Cardiff City boss Neil Harris is relishing his side's trip to Elland Road on Saturday, but has warned his men they will need to be on song to compete with Leeds United.



After three straight wins, the Bluebirds lost their last league match against Brentford 2-1 on Wednesday night, and will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they visit Leeds on Saturday.













Harris is in no doubt that Cardiff will need to be at their best to compete with Leeds and rates the Whites as having one of the finest squads in the Championship.



The Cardiff boss also stressed the need for his players to be able to handle the fierce atmosphere at Elland Road as they seek to compete.





“When you go to Elland Road, you have to hit your standards because Leeds are a top, top side", Harris said via his club's official site.







"Last year they were running away with the league and just fell away at the last hurdle. This year they are up there again and ultimately they have one of the best squads in the division.



“You have to deal with [Leeds] and you have to deal with Elland Road as a place and an atmosphere."





Harris, who locked horns with Leeds as Millwall manager, admits he is looking forward to his team playing at Elland Road.



“As a player and a manager, it’s a place I love going.



“It’s a great challenge for us now and I expect to see a reaction from my players.



"I saw that in the last half hour at Brentford but I expect to see that from the first minute in this one.”



Leeds replaced West Brom at the top of the table on Tuesday after they beat Hull City 2-0, while the Baggies were held by Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

