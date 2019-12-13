Manchester United Target Erling Haaland Set To Take Decision By Christmas

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked striker Erling Braut Haaland is expected to take the decision on which club to join next by Christmas.



The 19-year-old hitman has been the toast of European football this season with his eight goals in six Champions League group games.













He is a wanted man at some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with Manchester United believed to be keen on landing him in the January transfer window.



Juventus have also been keen on the young striker and Haaland's agent spoke to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig earlier this week.





He looks certain to leave Salzburg in January and according to German daily Bild, the striker is likely to take the call on his next club by the end of December or Christmas.







Manchester United are hopeful that the presence of his former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford will convince Haaland to join in January.



But agent Mino Raiola reportedly has different plans and he wants the striker to join another club before moving to one of the giants of European football in two or three years’ time.





There is a growing feeling that he could be on his way to Germany in January, with Dortmund presenting a compelling case with their history of developing young players.

