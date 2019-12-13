XRegister
26 October 2019

13/12/2019 - 10:50 GMT

Schalke Pushing To Lock Tottenham Linked Goalkeeper Down On New Deal

 




Schalke are ready to lock down goalkeeper Alexander Nubel to a new contract, in what would be a blow for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old Schalke captain is out of contract in the summer and the Bundesliga giants have been working hard to convince him to sign a new deal.  


 



Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris and his contract situation made him an attractive target.

Nubel has also been on Bayern Munich’s radar, but it seems Schalke could well hold on to the goalkeeper for the time being.
 


According to German daily Bild, the Bundesliga giants are pushing to reach an agreement with Nubel and his representatives over a new deal, and are optimistic.



It is expected to be a five-year contract and will contain a release clause that will come into effect from the summer of 2021.

Nubel’s new contract will also give him a hefty pay rise and he is expected to earn around €5m once he signs the new deal.
 


The wages on offer at Schalke are more than Bayern Munich were prepared to offer him.

Manuel Neuer’s new contract at Bayern Munich also played a key role in convincing Nubel to consider staying at Schalke.   
 