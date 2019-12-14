Eddie Nketiah On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Cardiff City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Neil Harris' Cardiff City outfit at Elland Road this afternoon.



The Whites have pressed the accelerator and won their last seven games in a row, meaning they will start as strong favourites to take all three points against the Bluebirds.













Marcelo Bielsa continues to make do without midfielder Adam Forshaw, who remains sidelined, while Liam Cooper is not ready to return.





Bielsa continues with Kiko Casilla between the sticks, for Leeds, while at right-back he picks Luke Ayling, with Stuart Dallas slotting in at left-back.





In central defence Bielsa goes with Ben White and Gaetano Berardi, while Kalvin Phillips will protect the back four. Mateusz Klich plays, while Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa support Patrick Bamford.







If Bielsa needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Eddie Nketiah and Barry Douglas.





Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City



Casilla, Ayling, White, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Struijk, Alioski, Gotts, Clarke, Nketiah

