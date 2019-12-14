Good Time To Play Man City – Former Liverpool Star Hopeful Arsenal Can Take Points Off Citizens

Follow @insidefutbol





Stephen Warnock thinks that Arsenal could do Liverpool a favour by taking points off Manchester City on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.



Liverpool saw off Watford 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday to move on to 49 points at the top of the Premier League, ten points clear of second placed Leicester City.













A number of Liverpool fans still regard Manchester City as the Reds' primary threat and Pep Guardiola takes his side to lock horns with Arsenal on Sunday.



An Arsenal win would leave Manchester City 17 points behind Liverpool, and Warnock thinks the Gunners are playing the Citizens at the right time.





"You'd say [no chance of Arsenal taking points off Manchester City], but then, coming from behind and winning the game last week, then coming from behind in midweek, they will have got a little bit of confidence", Warnock said on LFC TV after Liverpool's win over Watford.







"Good time to play Manchester City. Fingers crossed."



Arsenal will need to reverse recent history if they are to beat Manchester City though, having lost their last five encounters with the Citizens.





Guardiola's men eased to a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium last season thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, and Arsenal head into the game without a permanent manager after sacking Unai Emery.

