I Am Not Convinced – Former Man Utd Star On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has revealed that he is still not convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the long term solution for the Red Devils.



Two wins, over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, last week eased the pressure on Solskjaer’s shoulders and an impressive win in the Europa League over AZ Alkmaar further solidified his position.













Manchester United were insistent that Solskjaer enjoyed the board’s confidence, even when the side were going through a bad patch of form and results over the last week have proved them right.



But Ince insisted that he is still not convinced about the Norwegian’s suitability at Manchester United and stressed that their overall league form is far from good.





He feels despite the last two results in the league, Manchester United are unlikely to reach the top under the current manager.







Ince said on Premier League TV: “I am not convinced.



“I wasn’t convinced when he took over and I said that. They won ten games, all the fans craving for him to take the job and look at the way they ended the season.





“We saw this season, they have been so up and down and their league form has been terrible, worst in many years.



“They drew 2-2 at home to Aston Villa, 3-3 away at Sheffield United and those are two teams who have just come up from the Championship and it has always been blue skies.



“Those two results against Manchester City and Tottenham were massive for him as people were starting to say is he the right man?



“But they are still not there and it could be longer they might be that way.”



Manchester United have been good against the traditional top six sides and Solskjaer will want his side to prove their doubters wrong when they host Everton on Sunday.

