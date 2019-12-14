I Did Not See A Nervous Leeds United Team – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that his side did not suffer from nerves despite surrendering a 3-0 lead against Cardiff City to draw 3-3 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.



Bielsa’s side looked in command when Patrick Bamford scored their third goal early in the second half, but in the last third of the game, Cardiff turned things around.













Lee Tomlin scored on the hour mark, before Sean Morrison and Robert Glatzel netted in the last ten minutes to earn the visitors an unlikely point at Elland Road.



The Argentine did point out that despite scoring three goals his Leeds side missed a number of chances that should have put the game to bed.





Bielsa conceded that it is difficult to understand why his side conceded three goals and managed to only earn a point from a game which looked in the bag early in the second half.







But he stressed that his men did not look nervous and were calm and looked in control despite the result.



The Leeds boss said in a press conference after the match: "It's difficult to explain.





“The opponent came at us with set-pieces, long throws, corners and we knew that would happen because in the Championship, these are important factors.



"The other point is we had a three-goal difference in the match.



“We scored three times but missed 10 chances.



"But when you score three goals, you can't be critical about the fact that we didn't score five.



"I didn't see a nervous team on the pitch", Bielsa stressed.



“In one part of the season when the match was in the final stages I saw that the team was a little bit nervous but that wasn't what happened today. The team was calm and in control.



“But clearly we received three goals which we cannot explain."



Leeds went into the game boasting the tightest defensive unit in the Championship and have still conceded fewer goals than anyone else in the division, with just 13 having rippled their net.

