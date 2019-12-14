Leeds United Look Better At This In Current Season – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





David Prutton believes Leeds United’s ability to consistently grind out results this season is something that has been different from the previous campaign.



Leeds are at the top of the Championship table and have built a healthy eleven-point gap over teams outside the top two in the standings.













The Whites were in the automatic mix last season, but inconsistency towards the end of the campaign saw them drop out of the top two and they were beaten by Derby County in the playoff semi-finals.



Leeds are keen to make sure that they do not repeat last season’s mistakes and instead earn promotion through the automatic route rather than enter into the playoffs again.





Prutton believes Leeds have looked much better at grinding out results this season compared to last, when they were blowing away teams in some games and dropping points in others.







He pointed towards the way Leeds etched out a win against Hull this week as a sign of progress and the way the players have been working their socks off for Marcelo Bielsa.



“Leeds have not been blowing away teams game after game after game like they did last season”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.





“But they have been so impressive in the way they have grounded out wins but also getting better with it.



“You can look at the Middlesbrough game in which they were really good value for the 4-0 victory or the Hull City game in which they really had to battle for it.



“But Gjanni Alioski’s goal was a thing of a beauty in clearing it off your own line and steaming down the other end and turning it in after Patrick Bamford’s shot had hit the post.



“That just summed up what Leeds were – full of belief, energy and effort and an immensely likeable group of players that are quite clearly working their backsides off to do as much as the possibly can for the manager.”



Leeds are going into today’s game against Cardiff City on the back of a seven-game winning run, as they bid to build a commanding lead over third place.



The Yorkshire giants have not lost a league game since early October.

