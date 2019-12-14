Xherdan Shaqiri Starts – Liverpool Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced his matchday squad that will host Watford at Anfield in a Premier League clash this afternoon.



Table-toppers Liverpool will look to continue their unbeaten run going today when they host the side who are at the bottom of the league table at the moment in the shape of Watford.













Jurgen Klopp has gone with the tried and tested attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to lead the charge for the Reds today at Anfield.



Jordan Henderson has retained his place in the starting eleven and he will be playing alongside Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner in the middle of the park for the Reds.





Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will play as the centre-back pairing and they will be flanked by James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold on either side, in the full-back positions.







Naby Keita, Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana are some of the options Klopp has on the bench today.





Liverpool Team vs Watford



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Mane, Firmino, Salah



Substitutes: Adrian, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Robertson, Origi, Williams.

