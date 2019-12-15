It’s Unforgiving – Former Leeds Star Warns Whites Gap Over Third Place Could Go

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has cautioned the Whites over believing that a ten-point cushion over third place is hugely comfortable.



Despite throwing away a three-goal lead over Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday to draw 3-3, Leeds continue to sit inside the automatic promotion places in the Championship.













Marcelo Bielsa's men have a ten-point advantage over third-placed Preston North End, leading to a feeling of comfort amongst some Whites fans.



Whelan though is wary of the lead and insists that things can quickly turn, with the Championship an unforgiving league and a host of away games on the horizon.





"This is an unforgiving league. Ten points is only three wins and a draw", Whelan said post the Cardiff match on BBC Radio Leeds.







"We went on a run winning seven, so you could very easily go on a run where you lose two.



"Other teams close the gap, then it starts becoming a little bit more interesting, a bit tighter, and you get twitchy.





"You just need someone to go on a run and us have a couple of games where we're off it.



"The games are coming up thick and fast. We've got three away games, not easy games", he added.



Leeds head to Fulham on Saturday, before then being back at Elland Road on Boxing Day to play host to Preston.



Their final fixture of 2019 sees a visit to Birmingham City on the agenda, before 2020 is welcomed in with a New Year's Day clash against West Brom at the Hawthornes.

