26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

15/12/2019 - 13:46 GMT

Nir Bitton Plays – Celtic Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Hibernian
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Jack Ross' Hibernian outfit to Celtic Park this afternoon for a Scottish Premiership clash. 

The Bhoys slipped to defeat in Romania against Cluj in their final Europa League group stage game on Thursday night, but boss Neil Lennon made a host of changes to his side, with qualification to the last 32 already secured.
 

 



Celtic will now look to focus on domestic matters and will want no mistakes against Hibs, with Rangers heading for top spot in the Scottish Premiership on the back of a likely win at Motherwell.


Lennon picks Fraser Forster between the sticks at Paradise this afternoon, while as wing-backs he picks Jeremie Frimpong and Boli Bolingoli.
 


In central defence Lennon trusts in Christopher Jullien, Nir Bitton and Kristoffer Ajer, while Scott Brown will look to control midfield. Also selected are Olivier Ntcham, Callum McGregor and James Forrest, while Odsonne Edouard is up front.



The Celtic manager has options on his bench if changes need to be made, including Tom Rogic and Lewis Morgan.
 


Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Forster, Frimpong, Bitton, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Ntcham, Edouard

Substitutes: Gordon, Taylor, Bauer, Rogic, Morgan, Bayo, Griffiths
 