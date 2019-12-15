Phil Foden Starts – Manchester City Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in an away league game this evening.



Pep Guardiola has seen the distance between his side and Liverpool grow to a whopping 17 points following the Reds' win over Watford on Saturday and will be targeting all three points from his side's trip to Arsenal to cut down the gap.













The Manchester City manager must make do without defender John Stones and striker Sergio Aguero, with both players struck down by thigh injuries.



Guardiola selects Ederson in goal, while in defence he opts for Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho and Bernard Mendy in a flat back four.





In midfield, Guardiola picks Ilkay Gundogan and Rodrigo to try to control things, while Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus, who is the lone striker.







If Guardiola needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has options such as Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva.





Manchester City Team vs Arsenal



Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho (c), Otamendi, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus



Substitutes: Bravo, Zinchenko, Angelino, Bernardo, Mahrez, Cancelo, E Garcia

