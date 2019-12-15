This Was Duncan Ferguson’s Main Message At Old Trafford – Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has admitted Duncan Ferguson's main message to his players was not to lose at Old Trafford, if they could not win, after the Toffees played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.



Ferguson inspired Everton to a 3-1 win over Chelsea last weekend in his first game as caretaker boss and the Scot again had his players fired up for the visit to Old Trafford.













Everton took the lead in the 36th minute when Victor Lindelof turned a corner from Leighton Baines into his own net, with VAR refusing to rule out the effort despite complaints over Calvert-Lewin's challenge on David de Gea.



It looked as though Everton would claim a notable three points at Old Trafford as the clock ticked down, but with 13 minutes left Mason Greenwood levelled for the hosts.





Greenwood, on off the bench, hit a well-placed shot from the edge of the area to hand Manchester United a share of the spoils.







Ferguson's name was sung by the Everton fans at the end of the game and Calvert-Lewin is delighted with the impact the caretaker has had, while also revealing his main message.



He said on Sky Sports post match: "It is unbelievable. You see the passion he has for the club and how much the fans love him, and that rubs off on the players.





"If you can't win it, don't lose it, and I think that was the main message today.



"For me I think he has done a great job. He has given me all the backing in the world. I think he has been top."



There have been calls in some quarters for Ferguson to be handed the manager's job permanently and Calvert-Lewin admits the team are enjoying playing for him.



"We are enjoying our football under Duncan. It is not our hands [whether he is appointed permanent manager] but he has started his Everton tenure quite well."

