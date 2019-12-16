Arsenal In Talks With Manchester City Over Availability Of Mikel Arteta

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are in talks with Premier League rivals Manchester City over the availability of Mikel Arteta in an attempt to find a replacement for Unai Emery, according to Sky Sports News.



The London-based club have been without a manager since they sacked Emery towards the end of last month after the Spaniard could only lead the side to four wins in 14 games in the Premier League this term.













While club legend Freddie Ljungberg, who served as an assistant to Emery, stepping in as caretaker manager, the Gunners are in the hunt for a new boss.



As Arsenal look to replace Emery, they have been linked with a number of managers, including Arteta, Carlo Ancelotti and Paulo Sousa.





However, the English top-flight giants have now begun talks with league rivals Manchester City over the availability of Arteta, who currently serves as assistant to Pep Guardiola.







While the Arsenal legend was one of the many to be linked with the managerial role at the Emirates Stadium before Emery took over last year, it is now that the Spaniard has emerged as a strong candidate.



Arsenal are hopeful that 37-year-old will be willing to step up from his current role as the assistant manager of Manchester City to take over the reins at the London-based club.





With Arteta now the leading candidate to replace Emery at Arsenal, there have been suggestions that he is willing to leave the Premier League champions and take the managerial role at his former club.

