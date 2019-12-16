We’re Happy To Draw Chelsea – Bayern Munich Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has expressed his delight at the Bavarians drawing against Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16, but is wary of the Blues.



Premier League giants Chelsea and German champions Bayern Munich have been drawn against each other in the Champions League Round of 16.













The tie will see Die Roten travel to London to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in February, and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer is glad to be returning to London, having won the Champions League trophy at Wembley in 2013.



The Germany international has expressed his delight at drawing against Frank Lampard's Chelsea and is keen to progress to the final eight of the competition.





However, Neuer refused to write off the London-based club and hailed them as a dangerous side before stressing the need for Bayern Munich to be serious and concentrated.







"We are happy to go to London, we have already had good experiences there [victory in the final 2013]", Neuer told France Football.



"Chelsea are a dangerous team and we have to take it extremely seriously and go with the necessary concentration.





"We obviously want to go to the next round, and we are happy with this draw."



Bayern Munich and Chelsea locked horns in the final of the Champions League in 2012, with the Blues emerging victorious on penalties.

