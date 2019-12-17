He’s Incredible – Celtic Star Hugely Impressed With Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown has poured praise on Bhoys teenager Jeremie Frimpong and dubbed the right-back "incredible".



The Scottish champions moved to sign Frimpong from Manchester City in the summer transfer window and Bhoys fans were unsure what to expect from someone who had been on the books at the Etihad Stadium since the age of nine.













He has though started to make the right-back position his own and has been lauded for providing a dangerous threat down the right flank for Neil Lennon's men.



Brown is full of praise for the youngster and revealed that as well as being a great talent on the pitch, he is also humble and down to earth off it.





The Celtic skipper, asked about Frimpong, told a press conference: "He’s got a lot of energy.







"He’s incredible the way he runs up and down that line.



"His change of direction, his speed….he’s also a lovely lad and down to earth", Brown added.





Celtic have been drawn to play FC Copenhagen over two legs in the last 32 of the Europa League and Brown believes the tie is a good one for the Bhoys to get stuck into.



However, he is keeping the focus on more immediate matters.



"It's a good draw, we’re looking forward to it but we’ve got a lot of games before that so it will take care of itself when it comes around."



Celtic are due to take on FC Copenhagen in February.

