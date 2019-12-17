Manchester City Ones With Something To Prove – Former Real Madrid Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Real Madrid star Alvaro Benito has insisted that Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have got it all to prove in the Champions League when they take on Los Blancos in the last 16.



Manchester City have been given the daunting task of facing Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League with the first leg to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on 26th February.













Despite Real Madrid’s pedigree in the Champions League, Manchester City are being considered the favourites to progress and Benito insisted that the pressure is on the Premier League champions.



He stressed that the Real Madrid players will not be feeling any nerves ahead of facing Manchester City as they have proved themselves in the Champions League time and again.





But he feels the Manchester City players will be under the cosh and Guardiola will feel the pressure as away from Barcelona, he has been consistently underperforming in Europe.







The former Real Madrid star said on Spanish radio station Cadena SER: “If we stick to what has happened in recent seasons, I think City have more to prove than Real Madrid.



“Many Madrid players will not feel anything differently ahead of the tie as they have already proved themselves in the competition.





“City have all to prove and surely their coach too.



“Despite being successful at Barcelona, both in Germany and at City, he has not been successful in Europe.”



Manchester City have never made it beyond the semi-finals of the Champions League.

