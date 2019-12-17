Representatives of Inter Star Touched Base With Manchester City Officials In London

Follow @insidefutbol





The representatives of Manchester United linked striker Lautaro Martinez met Manchester City at the weekend to discuss a possible summer move for their client.



Inter snapped up the hitman from Racing Club last year and he came into his own this season after spending a year adapting to European football.













Together with Romelu Lukaku, the Argentine has formed a feared a strike force for Inter and has netted 13 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season.



Martinez’s contract runs until 2023 but a €111m release clause is a cause of concern for Inter as more and more clubs show an interest in signing the 22-year-old next summer.





According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, his entourage were in London last weekend to hold talks with Manchester City on the sidelines of their Premier League clash against Arsenal.







It has been claimed that Martinez is viewed as a potential ideal long-term successor to Sergio Aguero at the Etihad.



Manchester United also have an interest in the striker and he has also been attracting the prying eyes of French champions Paris Saint-Germain.





But the real threat to Inter is coming from Barcelona, who are keen on Martinez and the player is also interested in the move to the Nou Camp in order to play alongside Lionel Messi in the same team.



Inter have already indicated to the player that they are willing to almost double his salary in a new contract, but also want to remove the problematic release clause.



The Nerazzurri are expected to work from now until the end of the season to convince the striker to sign on fresh terms.

